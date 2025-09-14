Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 88.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $41,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,124.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,007.38. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

