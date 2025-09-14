Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $24,618,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $137.64 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

