Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.04.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.76.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

