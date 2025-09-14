Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,443 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 463,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

