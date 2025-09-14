Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in 3M Company $MMM

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

