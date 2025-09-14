Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

