Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 278.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,259,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $374.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $375.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

