Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 267.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after purchasing an additional 177,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $106.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

