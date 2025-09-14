Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3%

Exelon stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

