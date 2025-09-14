Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 28.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $60.43 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

