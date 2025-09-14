Modern Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

