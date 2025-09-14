Modern Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 157.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

