Modern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

PFG stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

