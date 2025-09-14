Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

