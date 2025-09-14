Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,094,000 after buying an additional 104,077 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

