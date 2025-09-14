Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,647,000 after buying an additional 685,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.66.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

