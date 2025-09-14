Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,577 shares of company stock worth $18,005,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

