Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Duke Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,030,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

