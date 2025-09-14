Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

