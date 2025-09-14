Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.27 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

