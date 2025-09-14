Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $9,578,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4,952.9% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

