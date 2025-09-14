Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

