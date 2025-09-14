Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.09.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.