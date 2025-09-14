Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes $854,000 Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

