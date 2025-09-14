Neogen Corporation $NEOG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neogen were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 249,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,586 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 5,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.85.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

