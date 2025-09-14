Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. $NECB Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 2,966.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 973.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 65.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.47. Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.