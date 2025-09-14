NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 9th Largest Position

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.