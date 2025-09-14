NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Decreased by Oriental Harbor Investment Fund

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 16.5% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $149,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

