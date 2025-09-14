Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

