Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a PE ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

