Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,265. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,444 shares of company stock worth $3,330,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

