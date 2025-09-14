Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.8%

PR stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.42. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.