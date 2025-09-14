Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

