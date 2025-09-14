Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 39,539 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,539 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

