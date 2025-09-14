PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.