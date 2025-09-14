Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $182.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $185.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $173.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

