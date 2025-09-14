Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,973 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 123.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at $935,733. The trade was a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 81,434 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $3,480,489.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,175.58. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,410 shares of company stock valued at $24,842,402 in the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

