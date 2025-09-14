Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 265,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $306,216.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock worth $918,517. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NWN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

