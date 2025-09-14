Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Remitly Global worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of RELY stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.72 and a beta of 0.13. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,212,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

