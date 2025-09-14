Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $313.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $321.79.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

