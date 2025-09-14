Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in The Chemours Company $CC

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Chemours worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Chemours by 73.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 170.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CC stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

