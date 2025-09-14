Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DNOW were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of DNOW by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DNOW by 122.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in DNOW by 21,663.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNOW during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Research raised shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.29 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

