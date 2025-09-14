Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,711 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Century Communities worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Century Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 32.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 258,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 105.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,404 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CCS opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.