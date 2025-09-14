Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,694 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 105.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 54,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

