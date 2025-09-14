Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,104 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

