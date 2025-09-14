Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Sotera Health worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Sotera Health by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,037,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,045,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,811,000 after buying an additional 450,761 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $79,126,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,321,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,117,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 208,063 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $934,144,804.72. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,341.52. This trade represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,126,611 shares of company stock worth $304,273,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 200.65 and a beta of 1.84. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHC

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.