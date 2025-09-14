Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 36.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,940,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 557,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jones Trading raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of RITM opened at $12.38 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

