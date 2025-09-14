Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 252,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $512.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

