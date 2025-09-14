RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

