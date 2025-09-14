Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Position Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.